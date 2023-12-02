Heritage Corridor Destinations To Produce Audio Series About Illinois

To celebrate its 40th anniversary, Heritage Corridor Destinations is launching an audio series titled, Secrets and Surprises in Illinois.

The series will feature 40 episodes, each that tell a different story of interesting people, places and things in Illinois. Each episode is two minutes in length and a new episode will be released most Mondays starting December 4, 2023.

“Chicagoland radio personality, Kevin Kollins narrates the story to reveal either an Illinois secret or surprise or both.” announced Robert Navarro, President and CEO of Heritage Corridor Destinations “I’m thrilled to share these audio stories about the amazing people, places and things that we’ve found all over Illinois. I hope some of the episodes will inspire listeners to visit the places these stories come from to find out more!” Navarro continued.

You can hear each episode on radio stations throughout Illinois or get them on all major podcast platforms.