Hickory Creek Bikeway Bridge Over Route 30 to Close for Repairs
The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Hickory Creek Bikeway bridge over Route 30 in Mokena will be closed for repairs starting Monday, Dec. 9.
The worn decking on the bridge will be removed and new decking will be installed. The project, which also includes abutment repairs, will take a few weeks. Once all of the repairs are completed, the bridge will reopen to trail traffic. The bridge connects the 22-mile Old Plank Road Trail with the western portion of the 6.65-mile Hickory Creek Bikeway. OPRT users who want to connect to the Hickory Creek Bikeway will have to detour north on either Schoolhouse Road or 116th Avenue/Owens Road to connect.
The timeline for this project could change due to weather and other factors. Updates will be posted on the Forest Preserve District’s website, ReconnectWithNature.org, as necessary.