Hidden Lakes Trout Farm access road to close Friday for paving

April 20, 2023 5:55AM CDT
HiddenLakes-Anthony Schalk-December-2021/Will County Forest Preserve

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Hidden Lakes Trout Farm access road will be closed Friday, April 21, due to a Village of Bolingbrook paving project.

Hidden Oaks Nature Center will remain open to visitors, although access may be limited for short periods of time.

Work to replace the pavement on Trout Farm Road began last week. Friday’s work is expected to be completed by the end of the day. This schedule is subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

The DuPage River Trail access to Hidden Lakes Trout Farm via Whalon Lake preserve will remain open.

For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.

