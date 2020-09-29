High School Athletes, Parents Suing IHSA
Students, parents, and supporters of the Let Us Play movement are headed to court to settle the battle over playing fall sports. High school athletes and parents filed a class-action lawsuit yesterday against the Illinois High School Association. The students and parents say the IHSA is going against its own constitution of regulations in not permitting fall play. Illinois is the only state in the Midwest, and one of only ten in the nation, that has not reinstated fall sports.