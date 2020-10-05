High School Athletes Rally At Pritzker’s House To Resume Play
Illinois Governor's Mansion (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
A group of High School athletes is taking their fight to get back on the playing field directly to Governor Pritzker. Dozens gathered yesterday in Chicago and marched to the governor’s Gold Coast mansion. The “Let Us Play” rally was held at the start of Mental Health Awareness Week. Student-athletes argue that not playing has hurt their mental well-being, as well as their chances for getting a scholarship. Last week, a DuPage County judge denied a motion that would have allowed games to resume.