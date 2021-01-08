High School Sports In Illinois Still In Limbo
An information sign is displayed at Mundelein high school stadium in Mundelein, Ill., Thursday, July 30, 2020. The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) board of directors voted on Wednesday to move the football, girls volleyball and boys soccer seasons to spring, while making season adjustments to all sports for the 2020-21 school year. All other fall sports such as boys and girls golf, boys and girls cross country, girls swimming and girls tennis will be played as scheduled, with restrictions, according to the IHSA. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Illinois’ high schools are likely going to continue to wait to play any kind of sport. The IHSA, the group that runs high school sports in the state, said Wednesday’s meeting with the Illinois Department of Public Health didn’t change anything. The IHSA’s Craig Anderson said he hopes the group can find a way to collaborate with the state to return high school athletes to the field. High school sports have been, and will remain, on hold until the state says the coronavirus numbers fall to acceptable levels.