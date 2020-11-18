      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

High School Winter Sports Temporarily Put On Hold In Illinois

Nov 18, 2020 @ 4:50am

High school winter sports are temporarily on hold in Illinois.  The Illinois High School Association made the move after Governor Pritzker announced yesterday that all youth indoor sports should be delayed as part of his COVID-19 restrictions.  As a result, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls bowling and boys swimming will not begin to play as scheduled until next year.  The IHSA board will still meet tomorrow to continue plotting out potential paths for high school sports through the remainder of the school year.

Popular Posts
Will County's Positivity Rate for Today!
Lifelong Joliet Resident Passes Away at Age 34
Illinois Secretary of State Offices Closing Facilities for COVID-19
Pritzker Says Statewide Stay-At-Home Order Could Be Coming
Joliet Man Facing 16 Felonies Related to Police Chase Through Will County