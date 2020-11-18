High School Winter Sports Temporarily Put On Hold In Illinois
High school winter sports are temporarily on hold in Illinois. The Illinois High School Association made the move after Governor Pritzker announced yesterday that all youth indoor sports should be delayed as part of his COVID-19 restrictions. As a result, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls bowling and boys swimming will not begin to play as scheduled until next year. The IHSA board will still meet tomorrow to continue plotting out potential paths for high school sports through the remainder of the school year.