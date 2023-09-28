1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Highland Park Discussing Plans For Permanent Memorial For July 4th Shooting Victims

September 28, 2023 12:04PM CDT
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The city of Highland Park is considering plans to develop a permanent memorial for the victims of the deadly July 4th shooting last year.  The plans were discussed during a City Council committee meeting Tuesday night.  Council members agreed that a remembrance committee will advise them about the type of memorial, location and other considerations.  The committee will consist of five members, including the mayor, city manager, resiliency manager, the director of the Park District, and one member from the council.

 

