Highland Park Parade Shooting Suspect Charged

Jul 5, 2022 @ 5:55pm
(City of Highland Park Police Department via AP)

The suspect in the Illinois July 4th parade shooting is being charged. Robert Crimo the Third is being charged with seven counts of first degree murder. Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart says he anticipates “dozens of more charges.” Crimo is accused of shooting and killing seven people, and wounding dozens more with a high-powered rifle from a rooftop during the parade in Highland Park on Monday. Rinehart added he wants assault weapons banned. Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Covelli said his office is organizing an enhanced family assistance center tomorrow.

