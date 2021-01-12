Highway Safety Group Wants More Illinois Driving Laws
(AP Photo/Kelly P. Kissel)
A national highway safety organization is calling for more traffic laws in Illinois. The group Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety recommended in their annual roadmap released yesterday that 16 separate traffic laws be added to the state’s books because of their life-saving potential. Illinois received a yellow rating in the 2021 report, indicating that improvements are needed. The group was especially concerned about laws related to teen driving.