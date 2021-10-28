Highway Transport breaks ground on $11 million service center in Joliet

Highway Transport, a leader in the safe transport of liquid chemicals, is investing $11 million to construct a state-of-the-art service center in Joliet, Illinois, providing local jobs and economic impact and serving the needs of customers throughout the region and across the country. The 17,730-square-foot service center, located on nearly 23 acres, will double the size of Highway Transport’s current leased facility in Joliet where it has operated for two decades. The new facility, which will include a tank wash and maintenance shop services, is one of 15 Highway Transport Service Centers in the United States, serving 49 states and Canada.
The new service center will employ on-site team members and professional truck drivers and is expected to add approximately 70 new employees in the coming years. Highway Transport currently is hiring for positions based at the Joliet Service Center, including drivers, mechanics, tank wash positions and office staff.
“Highway Transport is here for the long haul,” Highway Transport President and CFO Marshall Franklin said. “For more than two decades, Joliet and the greater Chicagoland area has been a vital hub for our drivers and team members to serve our customers across the North America and make our deliveries safely and on time. We are committed to this community and our local team members, and we’re looking forward to adding more jobs as we build and open our new facility.”
The Joliet Service Center will continue to serve as a central hub for Highway Transport tanker trucks and drivers as they safely transport chemicals for companies across the country. Team members and drivers located in Joliet will coordinate logistics, technology, cleaning processes and other critical operations on- site. The facility will include parking for tanker trucks from the company’s fleet of more than 400 trucks on regional and long-haul loads.
“Highway Transport is investing in a state-of-the-art service center, including the latest systems and technology to ensure a safe and worker-friendly environment,” said Kyle Lukwinski, Highway Transport regional service center manager. “We care about our drivers and employees, and this facility is designed with their safety and convenience in mind. When we take care of our team and our drivers, they are best equipped to fulfill our commitment to providing award-winning safety and service to our customers. Our new Joliet Service Center is a critical component in delivering on our promise.”
The Joliet facility includes a maintenance shop, tank wash, multiple offices and a conference room. It also provides full amenities for Highway Transport professional drivers, including a comfortable break room to watch television and movies, Wi-Fi access, showers and more within the secure, gated facility. The Joliet Service Center project is led by Principle Construction Corp. and architectural firm Partners in Design Architects. Principle Construction Corp. is a design/build general contracting firm that has been serving Chicago, southern Wisconsin and northwest Indiana industrial markets since 1999.
“When our new Joliet Service Center opens in the spring, it will be beneficial for our company and team members to continue to serve clients with a more than 98 percent on-time rate, while maintaining our commitment to quality and safety,” Franklin said. “As we grow in Joliet and beyond, the elite drivers joining our team are committed to this outstanding level of service that our customers know and trust.”
press release