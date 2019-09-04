Hike, Paddle and Clean Up Litter During Forest Preserve Programs
Search for pelicans and other birds along the Des Plaines River at McKinley Woods in Channahon during a “Woodland and River Bird Hike” on Sept. 21. (Photo courtesy of Carol Cooley)
The Forest Preserve District of Will County offers a wide variety of programs year-round. Here are some of the upcoming offerings:
CHANNAHON – “Woodland and River Bird Hike,” 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, McKinley Woods – Frederick’s Grove. Learn from a naturalist and other like-minded birders as you take a 1-2 mile bird hike through an oak-hickory forest near the Des Plaines River. Meet at Frederick’s Grove Shelter. Free; ages 18 or older. Register by Thursday, Sept. 19, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.
CRETE TOWNSHIP – “Pond Bugs,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Plum Creek Nature Center. Join a hike to Snapper Pond to find out what type of insects live there and learn about insect lifecycles. This program is being held in conjunction with the “What’s Bugging Belva?” exhibit. Free; all ages. Register by Thursday, Sept. 19, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 708-946-2216.
CRETE TOWNSHIP – “Morning Bird Hike,” 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Plum Creek Nature Center. Find out which birds are coming through the preserves by attending this naturalist-led hike of up to 2 miles. Bring binoculars; a limited supply will be available for loan. Free; ages 18 or older.
MONEE TOWNSHIP – “Canoe & Clean Up,” noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Monee Reservoir. Help clean up the shoreline, roast some hot dogs, and then head out on the water in canoes to see who can scoop up the most trash in their nets. Ice cream will be available for all of the winners. Equipment is provided. Prior paddling experience is recommended. Ages 7 or older; $20 per person. Register by Thursday, Sept. 19, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 708-534-8499.
MONEE TOWNSHIP – “Summer Send-Off Paddle,” 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Monee Reservoir. Close the summer out on the water in a kayak or canoe. Let certified instructors guide you on a tour of the reservoir. Then, end your outing with a campfire and roasted hot dogs and s’mores. This is a recreational, non-instructional program. All equipment is provided. Prior paddling experience is strongly recommended. Ages 7 or older; $20 per person. Register by Thursday, Sept. 19, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 708-534-8499.
CHANNAHON – “River Shoreline Cleanup,” 9-11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Celebrate “World Rivers Day” by collecting small and large debris accumulated at the water’s edge. Dress for the weather and for getting dirty. Wear waterproof footwear. Free; ages 14 or older. Register by Thursday, Sept. 19, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.