Hike to See Caterpillars or Slip in Some Late Summer Paddling

Summer isn’t over and the Forest Preserve District of Will County has some paddling program that will get you out on the water a few more times before the snow flies. “Kayak the Canal” will be held on Sept. 15 and 22 in Channahon and “Summer Send-Off Paddle” is set for Sept. 15 in Monee. (Photo courtesy of Alan Bulava)

CHANNAHON – “Caterpillar Hike,” 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. If you are mesmerized by cute caterpillars and beautiful butterflies and want to know more about the life cycles of these fascinating insects, join this family friendly program. Learn more about the behavior of caterpillars and then venture out on a 1-mile hike in search of caterpillars common to our area. The free program is for ages 5 and older. Register by Tuesday, Sept. 11, at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-722-9470.

CHANNAHON – “Kayak the Canal (Advanced),” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 15 and 22, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s McKinley Woods – Kerry Sheridan Grove. Certified kayak instructors will lead you on a day trip that investigates this once crucial waterway. The day will include a 2.5-mile paddle on the I&M Canal to McKinley Woods – Frederick’s Grove, where lunch will be provided. Then the group will visit the I&M Canal locks and paddle 3 miles back on the DuPage River to the starting location. All equipment is provided. Previous kayaking experience is required. Participants are required to portage kayaks over short distances and will be required to paddle the entire time. The program is for ages 18 and older and it costs $50 per person. Register by Wednesday, Sept. 5, at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-722-9470.

MONEE – “Summer Send-Off Paddle,” 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Monee Reservoir. Close the summer out on the water at Monee Reservoir. Choose a kayak or canoe to paddle, taking in the last little bit of summer. Let certified instructors guide you on a tour of the reservoir. End the day with a campfire to roast hotdogs and s’mores. This is a recreational, non-instructional program. All equipment is provided. Prior paddling experience is strongly recommended. Private, one-on-one instruction also is available. Register by Thursday, Sept. 13, at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 708-534-8499.