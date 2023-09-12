Hillary Clinton Returns To White House Tuesday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hillary Clinton is stepping over the White House threshold in yet another role. Over the decades, she’s been there as a gubernatorial spouse, as a first lady, as a senator and as a Cabinet member — but never in the long-sought role of Madam President.

After keeping her distance during the Trump years, Clinton will be back at the White House on Tuesday for an event with first lady Jill Biden.

The two will announce the recipients of an annual global arts prize for lifetime achievement.

Clinton has long been a supporter of the arts.

This will be her first public appearance at the White House since the Obama years.