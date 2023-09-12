1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Hillary Clinton Returns To White House Tuesday

September 12, 2023 12:01PM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hillary Clinton is stepping over the White House threshold in yet another role. Over the decades, she’s been there as a gubernatorial spouse, as a first lady, as a senator and as a Cabinet member — but never in the long-sought role of Madam President.

After keeping her distance during the Trump years, Clinton will be back at the White House on Tuesday for an event with first lady Jill Biden.

The two will announce the recipients of an annual global arts prize for lifetime achievement.

Clinton has long been a supporter of the arts.

This will be her first public appearance at the White House since the Obama years.

Popular Posts

1

Will County State's Attorney's Office Evacuated
2

Former Illinois House Speaker Officially Ends Political Career
3

Two Semis Involved In A Crash, One Overturned Along I-80 Through Joliet
4

Channahon Police make arrest after multiple complaints
5

Arrest Made in Joliet Homicide

Recent Posts