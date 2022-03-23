      Weather Alert

Hillary Clinton Tests Positive For COVID

Mar 23, 2022 @ 6:19am

NEW YORK (AP) – Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton says she has tested positive for COVID-19 with “mild” symptoms.

The former Democratic presidential candidate said Tuesday on social media she was “feeling fine” and that former President Bill Clinton had tested negative and is quarantining until their household was fully cleared.

A spokesman for the former president posted on Twitter that he will continue to get tested in the days to come.

Hillary Clinton says she is “more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness” and urged people to get vaccine and booster shots.

Popular Posts
Aurora Woman Killed in Crash in Joliet
Suspect Charged For Chicago Vehicular Hijacking That Ended In Will County
Allison Anderson Confirmed as Director of the Will County Emergency Management Agency
I-57 Construction Starts April 1st
Ukrainian Supply Drop Off in Lockport This Week
Connect With Us Listen To Us On