Historic $5 Million Gift Will Enhance Lewis University’s College of Aviation, Science and Technology

Former Lewis University Chair of the Board of Trustees Russ Smyth and his wife Dawn have made an historic investment in Lewis University as they have pledged to gift more than $5 million to the new College of Aviation, Science and Technology. This largest gift from a living individual in school history will serve the growing number of students in STEM programs and enhance Lewis University’s national impact in these fields.

The gift will further enhance student experiences and opportunities as Lewis University expands its leadership role in the areas of cyber security, unmanned systems, data science, nano-technology, aviation and STEM. More than $20 million already has been invested in recent years in building of the state-of-the-art Science Center and the renovation of teaching and lab spaces for the sciences in the academic building.

Launching in the Fall 2019, the newly formed Lewis University College of Aviation, Science and Technology will better connect students, faculty and alumni to research, career and graduate school opportunities.

Lewis University is an innovative and forward-looking Catholic university offering market-relevant undergraduate and graduate programs to 6,500 students. Sponsored by the De La Salle Christian Brothers, Lewis University is nationally recognized for preparing intellectually engaged, ethically grounded, globally connected and socially responsible graduates. Visit www.lewisu.edu for further information.