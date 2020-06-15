      Breaking News
Historic Statues Vandalized In Chicago

Jun 15, 2020 @ 1:19pm
An investigation is underway after several historic statues were vandalized in recent days in Chicago.  A statue of former President George Washington in Washington Park  was sprayed painted with the words “Slave Owner” and “Burn Down the White House.”  Vandals also placed a white hood and robe on the statue.  Two Christopher Columbus statues have also been vandalized, including one in Grant Park and another on the Near West Side.

