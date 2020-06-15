Historic Statues Vandalized In Chicago
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
An investigation is underway after several historic statues were vandalized in recent days in Chicago. A statue of former President George Washington in Washington Park was sprayed painted with the words “Slave Owner” and “Burn Down the White House.” Vandals also placed a white hood and robe on the statue. Two Christopher Columbus statues have also been vandalized, including one in Grant Park and another on the Near West Side.