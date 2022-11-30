History Made In Congress As Jeffries Elected House Democratic Leader

WASHINGTON (AP) – New York congressman Hakeem Jeffries has been elected House Democratic leader and will become in the new year the first Black American to lead a major political party in Congress.

Democrats met Wednesday behind closed doors for the internal party elections as Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her team step aside.

House Democrats are ushering in a new generation of leaders.

The 52-year-old Jeffries has vowed to “get things done,” even after Republicans won control of the chamber and relegate Democrats to the minority party in January.

The trio led by Jeffries includes 59-year-old Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts as the Democratic whip and 43-year-old Rep. Pete Aguilar of California as caucus chairman.