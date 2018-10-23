HOBO Looking For A Buyer To Close By Dec 31st

The lawyer representing HOBO tells WJOL that “going out of business” sales in the coming days should help “generate needed cash” while the company finds a buyer. HOBO gave employees notice last week saying they will lose their jobs by the end of December. Jonathan Friedland represents HOBO and helps financially distresses businesses. Friedland says the home improvement sector seemed to be immune to internet sales, but that is changing. Due to changing market conditions, and dwindling business, HOBO’s management concluded that “continuing in business is no longer viable and has now turned its singular focus on maximizing the value of its assets for its creditors.” Friedland says there are several parties interested in buying HOBO.

HOBO’s recently-opened Forest Park has underperformed as compared to projections. Other initiatives to try to boost sales have been met with mixed results according to Friedland.

A sign of a discouraging home improvement retail market, Credit Suisse last week downgraded both Home Depot and Lowe’s. Friedland says there are trends away from home ownership in favor of renting.

The Crest Hill store is located in a strip mall in the 1600 block of Plainfield Road in Crest Hill.