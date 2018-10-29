HOBO Officially Files For Bankruptcy

HOBO makes it official. The Company will file for bankruptcy and start huge sales. Below is the press release from HOBO’s lawyer.

The companies commonly known as Home Owners Bargain Outlet (hereinafter referred to collectively as “HOBO”), filed for protection under chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code late this afternoon.

The companies impacted are Morgan Administration, Inc.; Belvidere Associates LLC; FP Retail Associates LLC; Hillcrest Enterprises, LLC; Jular Media LLC; KLS Acquisition Corp.; Loomis Enterprises LLC; North Avenue Associates LLC; Oak Creek Distribution LLC; OL Enterprises LLC; and Deforab LLC. The cases have been assigned to Bankruptcy Judge Jacqueline Cox.

HOBO was founded in 1996 when the current owners purchased the name and a single location out of the Handy Andy bankruptcy. In the years since, the Debtors opened additional stores within the suburban neighborhoods outside of Milwaukee and Chicago, and are now headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois. HOBO’s sales totaled nearly $80 million by 2017 and the stores collectively employ more than 200 people.

When reached for comment about the reason for the bankruptcy filings, HOBO’s lead bankruptcy attorney, Jonathan Friedland of Sugar Felsenthal Grais & Helsinger LLP, stated “[b]rick and mortar retail, of course, has been decimated in recent years and the story of retail generally is very much a part of HOBO’s story. But other factors also contributed, including intense competition from new and rapidly expanding competitors, and a slowing of discretionary spending, including do-it-yourself home projects.”

HOBO, which sells value-priced home-improvement goods, including flooring, housewares, furniture, tools, hardware, plumbing supplies, and cabinets, filed chapter 11 bankruptcy to wind down its operations in an orderly manner while liquidating its assets to maximize returns to its creditors.

HOBO, according to Friedland, engaged a store-liquidation firm that is helping HOBO conduct store-wide sales. “HOBO stores remain open and remain a great place to shop. Its motto has always been ‘You never know what you will find but you will always find it for less!’ and its going to be truer over the next couple of weeks than ever before.”