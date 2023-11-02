1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Holiday Sales Expected To Slow 3% To 4%, Compared With 5.4% Growth A Year Ago

November 2, 2023 12:01PM CDT
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade group, expects holiday sales growth will ease to a range of 3% to 4%, compared with 5.4% growth a year ago.

Sales in November and December should increase to between $957.3 billion and $966.6 billion.

The pace is consistent with the average annual holiday increase of 3.6% from 2010 to the pre-pandemic 2019.

Americans ramped up spending during the pandemic, which accounted for some outsized sales numbers.

For the holiday 2021 season, sales for the two-month period surged 12.7%.

The forecast, released Thursday, comes as shoppers keep spending, powered by sturdy hiring, low unemployment and healthy household finances.

But shoppers face lots of headwinds.

