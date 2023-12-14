Hollywood Casino Holds Groundbreaking on New Facility

Hollywood Casino Joliet held a groundbreaking on its new facility on Wednesday afternoon. The $185 million regional destination will anchor RockRun Collection, a new super-regional commercial and residential development, conveniently located adjacent to the Interstate 80 and Interstate 55 interchange in Joliet and projected to have 230,000 passing vehicles daily.

The best-in-class facility will feature approximately 850 slots and 44 live table games, including a baccarat room, a retail sportsbook, high quality bars and restaurants, an approximately 10,000 square foot event center with meeting areas, and approximately 1,330 parking spaces. The Company expects to create 450 construction jobs and 515 permanent jobs at the new facility, growing PENN’s current team in Joliet by 150 team members

The move onto land was predicated by a law signed in 2019 that allowed for riverboat casinos to relocate landside. The existing Hollywood Casino Joliet, which is located on the Des Plaines River, will maintain its normal operations while the new land-based facility is constructed, which is anticipated to take approximately 24 months.