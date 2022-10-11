1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Hollywood Casinos in Aurora and Joliet Being Relocated

October 11, 2022 12:05PM CDT
Hollywood Casinos in Aurora and Joliet are moving.  PENN Entertainment announced that it is planning to relocate its riverboat casinos in both suburbs to new land-based facilities.  The company is planning to develop a casino and hotel next to the Chicago Premium Outlets mall off I-88 in Aurora.  In Joliet, the casino will be located in the Rock Run Crossings development mixed use project near the I-80 and I-55 interchange.  The combined projects will cost more than 500-million-dollars. 

