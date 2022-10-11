Hollywood Casinos in Aurora and Joliet Being Relocated

Hollywood Casinos in Aurora and Joliet are moving. PENN Entertainment announced that it is planning to relocate its riverboat casinos in both suburbs to new land-based facilities. The company is planning to develop a casino and hotel next to the Chicago Premium Outlets mall off I-88 in Aurora. In Joliet, the casino will be located in the Rock Run Crossings development mixed use project near the I-80 and I-55 interchange. The combined projects will cost more than 500-million-dollars.