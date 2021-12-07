Home Invasion, Aggravated Domestic Battery and Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle Just Some Of Charges Against Chicago Man In Joliet

A Chicago man has been arrested for home invasion, aggravated domestic battery and stealing a vehicle in Joliet.
On November 30, 2021, at 2:59 p.m, Joliet Police Officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of Grant for a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, Officers determined that 26 year old La Raysheo Johnson had forcefully entered the residence and battered an adult female victim, his ex-girlfriend. Further investigation determined that Johnson had entered the residence by forcefully kicking down a rear door. Johnson then proceeded to a bedroom where the victim was located and struck her in the head multiple times and pulled her to the ground by her hair. Johnson then threatened to also physically harm the children that were in the residence. Johnson stole the victim’s phone and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. Officers disseminated a description of Johnson to other area law enforcement agencies. The victim refused medical assistance.
On December 3, 2021, Detectives investigating this case secured a warrant for the arrest of Johnson on the above charges.
On December 6, 2021, Officers on patrol observed Johnson driving the victim’s vehicle near Ottawa Street and Washington Street. A traffic stop was conducted, and Johnson was taken into custody without incident. Officers determined that Johnson was also wanted on a Kendall County Arrest Warrant.
Johnson was arrested, booked, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Home Invasion, Aggravated Domestic Battery, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Criminal Trespass to Residence (2 Counts), Domestic Battery (2 Counts), Interfering with the Reporting of Domestic Violence, Criminal Damage to Property, and a Kendall County Arrest Warrant.