Home Repair Fraud Swindler Held On 1-Million Dollars Bond
Edmund B. Kavanaugh
If you believe you’ve the victim of a home repair fraud scheme by Goliath Construction, the Will County Sheriff’s department would like to hear from you. Fifty-one year old Edmund B. Kavanaugh of Elmhurst was arrested for numerous financial crimes. He operates the construction company and did work in Romeoville and throughout Chicagoland.
Full press release below:
Sheriff Kelley would like to announce the arrest of Edmund B. Kavanaugh (age 51) for numerous financial crimes.
On 10/06/2020, members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office and the Romeoville Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence in Elmhurst, Illinois. Edmund Kavanaugh, who operates Goliath Construction, was the target of an eight-month long on-going financial crime/home repair fraud investigation. Kavanaugh has been the subject of numerous complaints throughout the Chicagoland area by many agencies.
The Will County Sheriff’s Office, the Romeoville Police Department, the Illinois Department of Revenue, the Will County States Attorney’s Office, and the Elmhurst Police Department participated in this investigation.
A Search Warrant was executed at Kavanaugh’s residence in Elmhurst, Illinois. Kavanaugh was charged with multiple felony offenses for Home Repair Fraud, Continuing Financial Crimes Enterprise, Money Laundering, Structuring, and Theft by Deception.
Detectives from the Will County Sheriff’s Office, obtained a 13 count felony complaint arrest warrant in the amount of $500,000-10% to apply; Detectives from the Romeoville Police Department, obtained a 4 count felony complaint arrest warrant in the amount of $500,000-10% to apply.
Kavanaugh was transported to the Will County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Complex where he was interviewed by detectives in regards to this investigation. Kavanaugh made numerous incriminating statements to detectives.
Upon conclusion of the interview, Kavanaugh was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility in Joliet, Illinois where he is currently incarcerated on a $1,000,000-10% bond.
The detectives that worked this investigation are certain, that additional unknown victims of Kavanaugh’s home repair schemes exist. The Will County Sheriff’s Office is urging those victims, to come forward and report these crimes to your local police jurisdiction.
Sheriff Kelley would like to thank the participating agencies, the detectives, crime scene investigators, and the Will County Assistant State’s Attorney’s for all of their hard work, dedication, and determination in regards to this investigation.