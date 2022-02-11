      Weather Alert

Home Repair Scammer Sentenced to Seven Years in Prison

Feb 10, 2022 @ 10:51pm

A 53-year-old Elmhurst man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after running a hoe repair company that defrauded customers thousands of dollars. Edmund Kavanaugh pled guilty in a Will County Courtroom to Continuing Financial Crimes Enterprise. Kavanaugh is the owner of a home repair company that defrauded customers out of thousands of dollars by failing to complete agreed upon home repairs as well as writing checks to suppliers which he did not honor. He has also been ordered to pay $42,215.94 in restitution. He will receive 487 days of credit for time served.

Popular Posts
One Injured After Shooting in Funeral Home Parking Lot
Three Injured in Romeoville Bowling Alley Shooting
List of Schools with Masks Optional
Plainfield Elementary School Students Wave U.S. Flags and Chanting Congratulations For School Custodian
Joliet West High School Alert: Joliet Police Investigate Social Media Threat
Connect With Us Listen To Us On