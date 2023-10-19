1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Home Sales Fell Again In September

October 19, 2023 11:54AM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell for the fourth month in a row in September, held back by surging mortgage rates and a thin supply of properties on the market.

Existing home sales fell 2% last month from August to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.96 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday.

That’s just above the 3.9 million unit pace that economists were expecting, according to FactSet.

Sales sank 15.4% compared with the same month last year.

The national median sales price rose 2.8% from September last year to $394,300. It slipped 3.1% from August.

Popular Posts

1

President Of Silver Cross Hospital Has Died
2

A Young Woman From Lockport Dies Following Head On Crash In Homer Glen
3

Will County Coroner Identifies Victim Of Wednesday's Crash
4

Joliet Road Closure Coming Soon
5

Joliet Police Increased Presence at Joliet West High School Today

Recent Posts