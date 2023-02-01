Homeless Man Accused of Striking Joliet Police Officer

Carlos Jones (Photo by The Will County Adult Detention Facility)

A 28-year-old homeless man has been arrested after reportedly striking a Joliet Police Officer. Carlos Jones has been charged with Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer, Retail Theft (2 Counts), Resisting a Peace Officer, and Criminal Trespass to Real Property.

On Tuesday morning, just before 6:30 AM, Joliet Police were called to the Speedway gas station on Jefferson Street for a retail theft. Officers learned that while inside the store, Jones opened a package of medicine and placed it in his pocket. Jones then left the store without paying.

Officers located Jones inside a McDonald’s (1515 West Jefferson). Jones began yelling at Officers as they attempted to question him for the retail theft. When they attempted to place Jones into custody, he began swinging his arms and refused to obey Officers’ commands. A taser was delayed and Jones was taken into custody.

As Officers escorted Jones from the McDonald’s, he intentionally struck an Officer in the eye with his head. Jones was taken to the Joliet Police Department for processing and then to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.