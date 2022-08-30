Homeless Man Arrested in Joliet for Failing to Register as Sex Offender

Joliet Police have announced the arrest of a 45-year-old homeless man for failing to register as a sex offender. Demarkus Bailey is required to register at the Joliet Police Department on a weekly basis due to a previous sex crime conviction. Bailey failed to come to the Joliet Police Department to register as a sex offender on August 11, and he had not registered since. On August 29, at 7:29 AM, Officers located Bailey near the area of McDonough Street and South Chicago Street and placed him into custody without incident.

Bailey made headlines last October after he was captured on surveillance video spreading a white powdery substance throughout the front lobby of the Joliet Police Department. An employee discovered an unidentified substance and notified the Joliet Fire Department. The front lobby area of the Joliet Police Department was evacuated and closed off to the public. The substance was treated as a hazardous material until being successfully identified as a harmless dietary supplement powder by the Joliet Fire Department. No one was injured during the October incident.

Demarkus Bailey was charged Failure to Register-Sex Offender.