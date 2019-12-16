Homeless Memorial Service to Remember Those Who Have Died
The public is invited to attend a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20 at the Joliet Public Library, 150 N. Ottawa Street in downtown Joliet, to honor homeless and formally homeless people who have died. In addition to honoring these individuals, county and city officials hope the event will raise awareness to the needs of the homeless community.
“Through the efforts of the Will County Continuum of Care, agencies across the county are working collaboratively to help meet the needs of the homeless,” said Ron Pullman, director
of community development in the county’s Land Use Department. “These needs include affordable housing, job training, and access to medical care. By working together, we can pool our resources to help people get back on their feet.”
Members of the Will County Continuum of Care include social service agencies, county government, the faith community and local healthcare providers. A discussion of the dangers of homelessness, including a shortened life span of 20 years, will be part of the event. Memorial rocks will be available for family members to write the individual’s name of loved ones lost due
to homelessness “It is important that all of us continue to work together to find solutions to help our homeless population,” said Merridith Montgomery, homeless services director for the Will
County Center for Community Concerns. “This event will remember those we have lost and identify the services that are available to the homeless in our county.”
