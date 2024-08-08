1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Homeowners Race To Refinance As Mortgage Rates Retreat From 23-Year Highs

August 8, 2024 9:03AM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A recent pullback in mortgage rates is spurring more homeowners to refinance their home loan and lower their monthly payments.

The Mortgage Bankers Association’s refinance index, which tracks home loan application volume, surged 16% last week from the previous week to its highest level in two years, the association said Wednesday.

Refinance applications were up nearly 60% versus the same week last year.

Despite the lower borrowing costs, applications for loans to buy a home rose only 0.8% from the previous week and were down about 11% from a year earlier, the MBA said.

Popular Posts

1

Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center In Joliet Is Being Sold
2

Basinger's Pharmacy License Suspended For A Year
3

An Employee Within The Valley View School School District Is Being Investigated By Romeoville Police
4

Unincorporated Joliet Shooting Victim Identified
5

Driver Identified In Fatal US 30 Crash

Recent Posts