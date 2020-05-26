Homer Glen Man Dies Following Motorcycle Accident Over The Weekend

      Breaking News
May 26, 2020
The Will County Coronor’s office is reporting the death of a Homer Glen man following a motorcycle accident on Saturday, May 23rd. Twenty-one year old Joseph Farbo sustained multiple injuries due to a motor vehicle collision. Mr. Farbo was the driver of a motorcycle that collided with a truck on Parker Rd in Homer Glen. The Will County Sheriff Police is investigating the incident. The victim was pronounced deceased at 10:22 a.m. at Silver Cross Hospital ER.

While the autopsy has been completed, the final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy, and toxicological reports.

