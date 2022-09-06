Homicide Investigation Following Shooting Death Of 16-Year-old In Joliet On Monday Night

Joliet police investigating the shooting death of a 16 year old male as a homicide. It was on Labor Day Monday at 11:18 p.m. that Joliet Police Officers responded to the 1800 block of McDonough Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, Officers located two male juveniles, ages 16 and 13, that had been struck by gunfire as they walked in the area. It was initially determined that the 16-year-old juvenile had sustained a possibly life-threatening gunshot wound and the 13-year-old had been grazed by the gunfire.

Officers immediately rendered medical aid to both victims until the Joliet Fire Department arrived at the scene. Both gunshot victims were transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center by ambulance where the 16-year-old juvenile was pronounced deceased. Detectives and Officers secured the crime scene and conducted an extensive canvas of the area during this investigation. This is an active investigation in its early stages as Joliet Police Detectives work to identify a suspect or suspects.

If anyone has information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.