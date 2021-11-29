      Weather Alert

Victim Identified in Crest Hill Homicide

Nov 29, 2021 @ 2:26pm
Crest Hill Police Department of suspect in shooting

Crest Hill Police are investigating the shooting death of a 29-year-old man early on Saturday morning. It was just before 1:00am in the 1100 block of Elizabeth Court that police were called after learning of a man being shot. The was found in the area of Elizabeth Court and Ingalls Avenue. They were transported to AMITA St. Joseph hospital were they were later pronounced deceased. The victim has been identified as Leandre T. Abbott. No further information is being provided  Police believe that this is a targeted incident and the investigation is ongoing.

The attached videos display the suspect in the Homicide Investigation.
