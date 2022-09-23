1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Hong Kong To End Mandatory Hotel Quarantine For Travelers

September 23, 2022 5:27AM CDT
HONG KONG (AP) – Hong Kong’s leader has announced the city would no longer require incoming travelers to quarantine in designated hotels after nearly two years.

The city seeks to open up globally and remain competitive.

The city’s chief executive John Lee at a news conference Friday said incoming travelers will also no longer need a negative PCR test within 48 hours before boarding a plane to Hong Kong.

Instead, they will need to present a negative result from a rapid antigen test conducted within 24 hours before their flight.

The measures will go into effect Monday.

