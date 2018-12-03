Honorable Richard Schoenstedt Elected to 4th Term as Chief Judge
By Evan Bredeson
|
Dec 3, 2018 @ 3:56 PM

The Honorable Richard C. Schoenstedt has been elected to his fourth term as Chief Judge of the Twelfth Judicial Circuit – Will County. The Chief Judge was appointed as an Associate Circuit Court Judge in 2001 and was elected as a Circuit Court Judge in 2002. He previously served as the Presiding Judge of the Felony Division and began his first two-year term as Chief Judge in December 2012.“I am humbled and honored to have been elected by my colleagues to a fourth term as Chief Judge of the Twelfth Judicial Circuit. I look forward to continuing our excellent relationships with the Will County Executive, Will County Board and elected and appointed officials. These relationships are more important than ever as we work together on completion of a new Courthouse and the implementation of new technology.” said Schoenstedt. “The next two years look to be even more exciting than the last six years. Seeing the fruition of the Courthouse project and the further development of technological advancements and the implementation of new justice programming will be extremely gratifying.”

