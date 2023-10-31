Honoring Will County CAC Board Member Ruth Colby, Silver Cross Hospital President/CEO – Open House Celebration & Remembrance
October 31, 2023 11:35AM CDT
To commemorate Silver Cross President/CEO Ruth Colby’s incredible life and legacy, and her service on the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center Board (2018-2023), Silver Cross Hospital is hosting a special open house celebration to pay tribute to Ruth’s legacy as a leader, mentor & friend. While there is no formal program planned, please attend to mingle and share remembrances of Ruth.
Friday, Nov. 3rd: 6AM-8AM, 11AM-1PM, 6PM-8PM
Saturday, Nov. 4: 10AM-3PM
Silver Cross Hospital Conference Center Pavilion A, Lower Level1890 Silver Cross Blvd., New LenoxTo share a personal remembrance of Ruth, or to read about her legacy, go to www.silvercross.org/Ruth