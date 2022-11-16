1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Horrific Crash But Miraculously Driver Survives

November 16, 2022 6:48AM CST
Share
Horrific Crash But Miraculously Driver Survives
Crash on Tuesday happened in front of the Homer fire department at 143rd and I-355.

One vehicle wedged underneath a Homer Tree Service semi-truck on Tuesday. It happened in front of the Northwest Homer Fire Protection Station 1 along 143rd Street near I-355. Officials tell WJOL that 143rd was closed for about an hour and a half. One person, the driver of the vehicle, was transported to the hospital. Their condition is not known.

Popular Posts

1

President to Deliver Speech In Joliet on Saturday
2

Fatal Crash on West Side Claims Life of Shorewood Man
3

Noontime Crash In Joliet
4

Meijer Gas Station Robber Arrested In Bolingbrook
5

Person Identified in Sunday's Fatal Shooting, Crash On City's East Side

Recent Posts