Horrific Crash But Miraculously Driver Survives

One vehicle wedged underneath a Homer Tree Service semi-truck on Tuesday. It happened in front of the Northwest Homer Fire Protection Station 1 along 143rd Street near I-355. Officials tell WJOL that 143rd was closed for about an hour and a half. One person, the driver of the vehicle, was transported to the hospital. Their condition is not known.