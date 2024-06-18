Chicago Sets Record For High Temp On June 17, Know The Warning Signs Of Heat Illnesses

Chicago is dealing with historic hot weather. The National Weather Service says yesterday’s high temperature of 97 degrees broke the previous record for June 17th of 96 degrees set in 1957 and 1887. Temps are expected to remain in the 90s today and tomorrow in Chicago.

Hot and humid conditions will continue through Saturday, though areas near Lake Michigan should see some reprieve from the heat on Thursday and Friday. Periodic chances for showers and storms also remain through the next several days.

The Will County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is advising residents to take precautions during an anticipated stretch of extreme heat.

Will County EMA Director Allison Anderson says, “With high temperatures expected, I urge all residents to take steps to stay cool and be aware of the signs of overheating and dehydration.”

The National Weather Service is predicting extended periods of sustained high temperatures above 90 degrees. Temperatures may reach highs above 100 degrees on some days this week. In these conditions, heat stroke, heat cramps or heat exhaustion are possible with prolonged exposure and/or physical activity.

“Heat is responsible for the highest number of weather-related deaths every year in Illinois,” said Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. “During this week, please monitor the daily forecasts, take proper precautions to avoid overheating, and check on your neighbors, friends, and family who are vulnerable to extreme heat.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides the following list of warning signs and symptoms of heat illnesses:

Heat Cramp Symptoms: Painful muscle cramps/spasms usually in legs and abdomen; heavy sweating. Heat Exhaustion Symptoms: Heavy sweating, weakness or tiredness, cool, pale, clammy skin; fast, weak pulse, muscle cramps, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, headache, fainting. Heat Stroke Symptoms: Throbbing headache, confusion, dizziness, body temperature above 103°F, hot, red, dry or damp skin, rapid and strong pulse, fainting, loss of consciousness.

Residents should also be aware of the following tips during periods of high temperatures:

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting, and lightweight clothing. Avoid strenuous activity during mid-day. Limit direct sunlight, both outside and inside. Hydrate with water, not caffeinated or alcoholic beverages. Use awnings or curtains to deflect the sun. Make use of pools, splash pads, or sprinklers to help lower your body temperature Fans will move air around, but do not lower your temperature. Use air conditioning inside your home or visit an air-conditioned location. Check in with relatives and neighbors on if they have access to air conditioning. Never leave children or pets in a vehicle.

Residents should also be aware of the cooling centers available in almost every community in the county, including in village halls, fire stations, libraries, and other public meeting sites.

For a full listing of cooling centers, visit the Will County EMA website at www.willcountyema.org/warmingcooling.

More tips on extreme heat safety can be found from IEMA at:

https://ready.illinois.gov/hazards/extremetempshot.html.