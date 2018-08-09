Hot And Humid Thursday
By Monica DeSantis
|
Aug 9, 2018 @ 5:12 AM

A front front will spur scattered thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, but first a very warm to hot and humid day. High today near 90 degrees with the heat index as high as 95. Today marks the last day of a sunset at 8:00 p.m. or later.  Tomorrow, cooler and less humid, mostly sunny high 83 and a nice weekend with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the low 80’s.

