A front front will spur scattered thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, but first a very warm to hot and humid day. High today near 90 degrees with the heat index as high as 95. Today marks the last day of a sunset at 8:00 p.m. or later. Tomorrow, cooler and less humid, mostly sunny high 83 and a nice weekend with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the low 80’s.
Hot And Humid Thursday
