Hottest Day Of The Year In Joliet Area

Today: very hot and humid with some sun; a strong thunderstorm this afternoon. High 99. Tonight: humid; a few strong evening t-storms followed by a shower in spots late. Low 71. Tomorrow: some sun with a thunderstorm in parts of the area; cooler but humid. High 81. Low tomorrow night 62. Sunday: pleasant and less humid with sunshine and patchy clouds. High 83. Low Sunday night 58. Monday: mostly sunny and nice. High 83. Low Monday night 59. Tuesday: partly sunny and pleasant. High 84. Low Tuesday night 60.