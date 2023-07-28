1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Hottest Day Of The Year In Joliet Area

July 28, 2023 5:55AM CDT
Courtesy National Weather Service 
Today:     very hot and humid with some sun; a strong thunderstorm this afternoon.        
           High 99.                                                                       

Tonight:   humid; a few strong evening t-storms followed by a shower in spots late.       
           Low 71.                                                                        

Tomorrow:  some sun with a thunderstorm in parts of the area; cooler but humid. High 81.  
           Low tomorrow night 62.                                                         

Sunday:    pleasant and less humid with sunshine and patchy clouds. High 83.              
           Low Sunday night 58.                                                           

Monday:    mostly sunny and nice. High 83. Low Monday night 59.                           

Tuesday:   partly sunny and pleasant. High 84. Low Tuesday night 60.

