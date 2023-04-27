Houbolt Road Bridge Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The City of Joliet will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Houbolt Road bridge opening today, Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. The ceremony location will be at Houbolt Road near U.S. Route 6. To read more about the project and see pictures click here.

At 10:00am, the new privately-operated Houbolt Road Extension toll bridge is scheduled to open to traffic. The new bridge extends Houbolt south of US 6, across the Des Plaines River to Schweizer Rd/Townline Rd, and is designed to provide easier connections between I-80 and logistics centers and intermodal hubs in the area. Using the bridge with an I-Pass or EZ-Pass transponder costs $2.00 for passenger vehicles, $4.00 for passenger vehicles with trailers and box trucks, and $8.00 for semi trucks. A $3.50 surcharge is added for vehicles that use the bridge without a transponder.