Houbolt Road Extension Announces New Toll Rates Effective April 1st

March 19, 2024 5:47AM CDT
Houbolt Road diverging diamond in Joliet/ss

Houbolt Road Extension JV, LLC (HRE-JV) announces new toll rates effective April 1, 2024. Houbolt Road Extension continues to offer the lowest rate to drivers who travel with a valid and funded I-PASS/E-ZPass. New standard travel fees take effect at 12:00 a.m. on Monday, April 1, 2024.

 

The new toll rates will be:

 

Class Description Toll Rate with Transponder Toll Rate without Transponder
Class 1 $2.15 $6.15
Class 2 $4.25 $8.25
Class 3 $8.50 $12.50

 

Next month, the Houbolt Road Extension will mark one year of providing the most direct route between I-80 and the CenterPoint Intermodal Center, saving drivers time, miles, and costs over alternative routes. The private bridge was built and continues to operate without any local, state, or federal funding. 

Press release

