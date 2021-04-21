      Breaking News
House Approves Measure To Expunge Records Following Acquittal

Apr 21, 2021 @ 11:04am
(Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)

The Illinois House is advancing a measure that would immediately expunge records of charges against anyone acquitted of an offense. Currently, people can file to have their case sealed after they are found not guilty. Representative LaShawn Ford wants evidence of all court and police reports destroyed after someone is acquitted. Ford says the authority to expunge records would lay with judges.

