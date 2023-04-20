1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

House Approves Trans Athlete Ban For Girls And Women’s Teams

April 20, 2023 12:46PM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Transgender athletes whose biological sex assigned at birth was male would be barred from competing on girls or women’s sports teams at federally supported schools and colleges under legislation pushed through by House Republicans on Thursday.

It’s the latest sign of the newly empowered GOP checking off a high-profile item on their social agenda.

The legislation is unlikely to advance further because the Democratic-led Senate will not support it and the White House said President Joe Biden would veto it.

Supporters say their effort is designed to protect fair competition in sports.

Democrats criticized the push as targeting a vulnerable group of young people for political gain.

