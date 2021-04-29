      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

House Committee To Discuss Future of Gaming In Illinois

Apr 29, 2021 @ 11:04am

The future of gambling will be discussed today at an Illinois House gaming hearing. Executive committee Chair and House gaming negotiator Rep. Bob Rita says one of goals is to figure out how to get more people into casinos. In the past casino would have in-house registration for sports betting. But with online betting, there is no need for that.

Harrah’s and Hollywood Casino in Joliet has seen a dip in gaming this year due to the pandemic but also online sports betting may have eaten away at their bottom line. Meanwhile, there will be eleven panel discussions on topics from horse racing to VFT’s (video gaming terminals), the lottery and sports betting to name a few.

Popular Posts
Unknown Person(s) Open Fire At Joliet Residence
Stabbing In Bolingbrook
Cass Street to Become Temporary Two-Way Bridge
Could this be the unofficial, official end of NASCAR racing in Joliet?
Playground Stabbing in Joliet Leads to Arrest of 13-Year-Old Juvenile