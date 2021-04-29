House Committee To Discuss Future of Gaming In Illinois
The future of gambling will be discussed today at an Illinois House gaming hearing. Executive committee Chair and House gaming negotiator Rep. Bob Rita says one of goals is to figure out how to get more people into casinos. In the past casino would have in-house registration for sports betting. But with online betting, there is no need for that.
Harrah’s and Hollywood Casino in Joliet has seen a dip in gaming this year due to the pandemic but also online sports betting may have eaten away at their bottom line. Meanwhile, there will be eleven panel discussions on topics from horse racing to VFT’s (video gaming terminals), the lottery and sports betting to name a few.