House Considering Ending Qualified Immunity For Law Enforcement ‘Bad Apples’

Apr 14, 2021 @ 10:03am
The Illinois House is considering ending qualified immunity for what it calls “bad apples” in law enforcement.  The state’s Legislative Black Caucus is looking to further its agenda by renewing focus on the issue.  Representative Maurice West says the point is to target those “who do extreme measures, willful and wanton acts, not those who make mistakes.”  West also said qualified immunity shifts personal liability from officers to the police force or city government.  Executive Director of the Illinois Sheriff’s Association Jim Kaitschuk said last month that a vast number of officers would retire if qualified immunity is removed.

