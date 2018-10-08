Dramatic Video After Lightening Causes House Fire In Bolingbrook

A lightening strike was the cause of a fire on the west side of Bolingbrook over the weekend. It was around 6 a.m. that lightening struck a home at 310 Chick Evans Drive. Bolingbook Battalion Chief Dan Graff tells WJOL that the roof was fully engulfed with flames. The fire melted the siding on neighboring homes, but no damage to the inside of those homes. The Fire Chief Jeff LaJoie determined the cause of the blaze as a lightening strike. The house was fully engulfed in flames. No one was injured and the Red Cross was on the scene assisting the displaced family.

Video by Ejaz Khan with permission