House Fire In Joliet On Saturday Had Crews Arriving Within Minutes

At 12:16 pm on December 2nd, 2023 the Joliet Fire Department responded to 714 S. Joliet St. for reports of a structure fire. The first units arrived within 4 minutes of the call and were met with brown smoke coming from a two story, wood framed, residential home. The smoke was showing on the first and second floor of the structure. Smoke was also visible from an exterior attic vet.

Fire crews had no information about potential victims inside the structure. Crew entering the structure were meet with heavy smoke. An initial search of the home was conducted, and it was determined that no one was home at the time of the fire. Crews deployed multiple hose lines to extinguish the fire. The fire was declared under control at 12:49 pm and fully out at 01:11 pm.

Fire crews from stations 1, 3, 4, and 8 responded to the scene. There were no injuries reported. The fire is currently under investigation by the Joliet Fire Department Fire Investigations Unit.

Joliet Fire Department press release