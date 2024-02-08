A house fire in Joliet is now under investigation. It was on February 7th just around 5:00 pm that the Joliet Fire Department was called to the 2200 Block of Blackberry Ridge Dr. for reports of a structure fire. The first units arrived within 2 minutes of the call and were met with heavy smoke showing from the back of a 2-story single family home. On entry crews found fire on the first floor of the house. Multiple hose lines were used inside to extinguish fire on the first floor. All residents were able to exit the building prior to Fire department arrival. Other crews performed water supply, search, ventilation, salvage and overhaul, safety and support functions. The fire was declared under control at 5:30 pm. The fire is currently under investigation.